JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,589 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 684.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 214,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 187,091 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,959,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,565,000 after acquiring an additional 124,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,840,221. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

