JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

Get Senior alerts:

LON:SNR opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £678.62 million and a P/E ratio of -22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.81. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.