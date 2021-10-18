JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VAT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.00.

OTCMKTS:VACNY traded up $2.78 on Monday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

