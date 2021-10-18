JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 102,371 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $183.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.12 and its 200-day moving average is $173.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.