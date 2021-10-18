JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,368 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

CBRL stock opened at $134.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.73. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

