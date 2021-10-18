JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 136,918 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.86% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,820.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 793.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,453 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 56,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $27.32 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

