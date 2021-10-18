JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 140,199 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.59% of Astronics worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Astronics during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $195,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $437.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

