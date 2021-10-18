JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 180,681 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Olin worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 608.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 120,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of OLN opened at $49.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

