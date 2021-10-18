JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,552 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Curtiss-Wright worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CW opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

