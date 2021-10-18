JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,336 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $190.55 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average is $169.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.85.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

