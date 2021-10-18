JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 224,208 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224,208 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.00% of Koppers worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of KOP opened at $33.45 on Monday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $713.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

