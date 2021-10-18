JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,463 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Primerica worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Primerica by 139.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Primerica by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 11.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 21.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $166.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $169.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, increased their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

