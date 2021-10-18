JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 252,145 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Magnite worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Magnite by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Magnite by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,779,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.63 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

