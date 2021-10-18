JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 26,657 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.47% of PBF Logistics worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $903.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.81.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.21 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

