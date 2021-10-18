JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 26,874 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.72% of GeoPark worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRK. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after acquiring an additional 923,946 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,089,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 863,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GeoPark by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in GeoPark by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,596,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $1,650,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

GeoPark stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.78%.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

