JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,814 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Watsco worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

WSO stock opened at $285.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

