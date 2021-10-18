JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 383,317 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Fulton Financial worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 258,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 265,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

