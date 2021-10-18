JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 434,956 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 434,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of F.N.B. worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

