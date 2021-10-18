JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 44,788 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.37% of M.D.C. worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 153.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $11,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 189.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,077.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 129,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $5,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDC opened at $48.03 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.