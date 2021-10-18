JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 68,523 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.86% of Northwest Natural worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 49,254 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

