JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 73,608 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,608 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2,456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 594.4% during the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NTB opened at $38.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.