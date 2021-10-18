JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 85,341 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Avnet worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

