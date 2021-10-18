JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.55% of Mueller Industries worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 232,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after buying an additional 74,579 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $43.36 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

