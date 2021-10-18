JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 167,885 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.39% of SunCoke Energy worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 454,453 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 283,968 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,839,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $572.12 million, a PE ratio of 689.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.