Juggernaut Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $27.82 million and $1.04 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.18 or 0.00195071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00089824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

