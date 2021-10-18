Julius Knowles Sells 13,786 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $519,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $175,889.79.

On Monday, October 4th, Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76.

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34.

Shares of KROS stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,097. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $883.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KROS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

