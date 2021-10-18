Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 59,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,072,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,025,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,768,000 after acquiring an additional 448,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

