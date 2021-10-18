Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Up 1.1%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.80. 988,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 540,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.
In other news, insider Richard A. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $418,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian John sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,566.
Jupiter Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:JUPW)
Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.
