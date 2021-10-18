JustBet (WINR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1,464.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

