Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. Kainos Group has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $27.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.