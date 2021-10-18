Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Short Interest Update

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

KLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Emilio Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $465,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,981. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,151. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

