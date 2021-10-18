Kalmar Price Hits $1.35 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $180,762.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00102264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,335.79 or 0.99754783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.16 or 0.06030839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023797 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,140,681 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars.

