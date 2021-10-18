KanadeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,033.00 (KNDC)

KanadeCoin (CURRENCY:KNDC) traded 76.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, KanadeCoin has traded 74.7% lower against the dollar. KanadeCoin has a total market capitalization of $417,229.01 and $1,033.00 worth of KanadeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KanadeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00065565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00070924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00101124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,466.35 or 0.99530667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.67 or 0.06033489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023288 BTC.

KanadeCoin Profile

KanadeCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,471,056,500 coins. The official website for KanadeCoin is kanadecoin.com . KanadeCoin’s official Twitter account is @KanadeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

