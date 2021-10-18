Kava.io (KAVA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $147.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00089046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.00369518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00034085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001473 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

