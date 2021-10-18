Kava Price Reaches $5.44 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Kava has a total market cap of $497.38 million and $111.64 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00008809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00090384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.14 or 0.00372716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00034285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 147,949,834 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars.

