Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 57,172 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,172 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of ANSYS worth $198,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 9.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 782,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,582,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in ANSYS by 15.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Benchmark boosted their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $358.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.47 and a 200-day moving average of $353.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.