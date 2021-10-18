KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 165,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.35% of KB Financial Group worth $71,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

KB stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

