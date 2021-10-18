KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBCSY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

KBCSY opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

