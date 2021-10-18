Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Keg Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

KEG.UN stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,800. The firm has a market cap of C$175.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.96.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

