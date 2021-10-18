Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Keg Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
KEG.UN stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,800. The firm has a market cap of C$175.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.96.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
