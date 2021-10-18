Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,919 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Kellogg by 53.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after buying an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,986,473 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

