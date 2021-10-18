Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This is a boost from Kelly Partners Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan Macnamee acquired 14,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$50,507.00 ($36,076.43). Also, insider Ada Poon sold 9,549 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.52), for a total transaction of A$33,707.97 ($24,077.12). Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,847.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.