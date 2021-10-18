Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$5.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.17.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 391,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,069. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.28. The firm has a market cap of C$911.29 million and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$80,579.08.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

