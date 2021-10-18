Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 4,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $132,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth R. Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $560,100.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 162 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $6,480.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 60,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $2,233,200.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

NASDAQ COUR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 795,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,198. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUR. DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

