Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.