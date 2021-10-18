Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $135.50 and last traded at $135.50. 466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.89.

About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

