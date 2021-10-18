Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,092 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $22,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,609. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

