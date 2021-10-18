KeyCorp Comments on Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABX. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.53.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$23.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.20. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.95%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.