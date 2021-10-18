KeyCorp Comments on Worthington Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE WOR opened at $52.96 on Monday. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Worthington Industries by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,677.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.