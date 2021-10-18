KeyFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,197.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $953,573.28 and approximately $2,197.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00065570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00069769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00100328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,856.20 or 0.99642095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.82 or 0.05995350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00023538 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.