Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16. Kforce has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.